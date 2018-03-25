States: Federal money for opioid crisis a small step forward

By GEOFF MULVIHILL
Associated Press
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) - Congress is putting record funding into the fight against the nation's deepening opioid drug crisis.
But some officials and advocates don't think the $4.6 billion in the federal appropriation bill signed Friday by President Donald Trump is enough to establish the kind of treatment system that would help solve the epidemic.
Former U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy, a Democrat who served on Trump's opioid commission, said Congress needs to recognize the epidemic as "a huge gorilla on the nation's shoulder" and spend billions more.
The allocation includes funding for states, research, drug treatment programs and law enforcement. It's about three times as much as the nation spent last year addressing opioids.
Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt calls the wide-ranging funding "a major step."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A northern Kentucky mother and her 9-year-old son were fatally shot inside their apartment early Wednesday, and now the search is on for their killer or killers.Full Story >
A northern Kentucky mother and her 9-year-old son were fatally shot inside their apartment early Wednesday, and now the search is on for their killer or killers.Full Story >
Get ready for rain this week.Full Story >
Get ready for rain this week.Full Story >
Xavier University's head basketball coach will meet representatives from the University of Louisville this weekend, according to multiple reports.Full Story >
Xavier University's head basketball coach will meet representatives from the University of Louisville this weekend, according to multiple reports.Full Story >
Ohio's medical board has begun accepting applications from doctors willing to recommend medical marijuana to patients once the state's program is launched.Full Story >
Ohio's medical board has begun accepting applications from doctors willing to recommend medical marijuana to patients once the state's program is launched.Full Story >
Federal authorities are still reviewing the case of a white police officer who fatally shot a black unarmed motorist near the University of Cincinnati in 2015.Full Story >
Federal authorities are still reviewing the case of a white police officer who fatally shot a black unarmed motorist near the University of Cincinnati in 2015.Full Story >