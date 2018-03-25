Body found in garbage can ID'd as missing Ohio woman

CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities say the body of a woman found in a garbage can at an abandoned house in Cleveland is a 31-year-old woman reported missing earlier this month.
Cleveland.com reports the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office has identified the woman as Miriam Johnson, of Cleveland Heights. She was reported missing in Cleveland Heights by her mother on March 6.
A cause of death hasn't been determined. No arrests have been made.
Johnson's body was found Thursday on Cleveland's east side.
Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg said Friday that detectives have been following leads since Johnson was reported missing.
A sister said the last time their mother saw Johnson was when she dropped her off at home Feb. 25.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
