Iowa family dies while vacationing in Mexico

(CNN) - An Iowa family died in Mexico after reportedly inhaling toxic gas.

Authorities found the bodies of Kevin and Amy Sharp and their two children on Friday at a rental condominium in Tulum, which is located southwest of Cancun.

Autopsies showed that the family suffocated after inhaling toxic gases, but it's unclear what type of gas led to their deaths.

Officials say there were no signs of foul play, suicide or robbery.

The sharp family was known to be tight-knit and loved Iowa Speedway racing events.

