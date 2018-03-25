Ohio congresswoman sets mark for longest tenure by female

By JOHN SEEWER

Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio congresswoman is now longest-serving woman in the history of the U.S. House.

Democrat Marcy Kaptur set the mark for the longest tenure by a woman last week.

She's now been in Congress just over 35 years, surpassing Edith Nourse Rogers, a Massachusetts Republican who served from 1925 until her death in 1960.

Kaptur is perhaps best known for being one of the first supporters of a memorial for World War II veterans.

She says she's stayed in the U.S. House all these years because it's the closest a national politician can stay to the people.

Kaptur points out that it was a mail carrier from near her hometown in Toledo who first asked why there was no memorial to World War II in Washington.

