Ohio congresswoman sets mark for longest tenure by female

By JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio congresswoman is now longest-serving woman in the history of the U.S. House.
Democrat Marcy Kaptur set the mark for the longest tenure by a woman last week.
She's now been in Congress just over 35 years, surpassing Edith Nourse Rogers, a Massachusetts Republican who served from 1925 until her death in 1960.
Kaptur is perhaps best known for being one of the first supporters of a memorial for World War II veterans.
She says she's stayed in the U.S. House all these years because it's the closest a national politician can stay to the people.
Kaptur points out that it was a mail carrier from near her hometown in Toledo who first asked why there was no memorial to World War II in Washington.
