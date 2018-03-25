Butler Dog Warden: Boxer found in critical condition making progress

Porsche, a boxer who was picked up in critical condition by Butler County officials on Thursday, is showing signs of recovery. (Source: Butler County Dog Warden and Humane Officers)

A dog that was brought to Butler County officials in critical condition last week is showing signs of recovery, according to the dog warden.

The Butler County Dog Warden & Humane Officers posted two pictures of the dog on Facebook on Saturday evening.

Two dogs -- a fawn and white boxer named Porsche and a black and white Pit mix named Chloe -- were brought to the dog warden Thursday morning showing signs of severe malnourishment. Officials say the boxer's condition was significantly worse.

Sunday, the dog warden and humane officers showed how Porsche is making progress. According to the Facebook post, she is eager to eat after officials had to feed her through a syringe when they first took her in.

Officials believe Brian S. Trauthwein, 42, owned the animals. He was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of animal cruelty.

Trauthwein is due in court Monday.

Related: Arrest made in Butler County emaciated dogs case