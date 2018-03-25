Kentucky man arrested in nightclub shooting that injured 6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say a man has been charged in a shooting at a Louisville nightclub that left six people wounded.
Louisville Metro Police Sgt. John Bradley tells media outlets that 31-year-old Kenneth Mattingly Jr. of Louisville was arrested Friday on six counts of first-degree assault.
The shootings occurred March 17 at Cole's Place. Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell has said four victims were found with gunshot wounds and two more victims later showed up at a hospital. The injuries were not considered to be life threatening.
Mattingly pleaded not guilty to the charge at his arraignment Saturday. It wasn't immediately known whether he has an attorney.
