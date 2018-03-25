Police investigating fatal shootings of 2 in Kentucky

LOVELY, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky are investigating the fatal shootings of two people and the wounding of a third near an abandoned strip mine.
Media outlets report the bodies were found Friday near the eastern Kentucky community of Lovely.
Kentucky state police identified the dead as 20-year-old Micah Sammons of Kimper and 26-year-old Derek L. James of Huddy. State Police say 31-year-old Amber Lockhard of Huddy was hospitalized in critical condition.
State police spokesman William Petry says investigators have not identified a suspect.
The road near the strip mine is a popular spot used by residents for riding all-terrain vehicles.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
