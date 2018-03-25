US gas prices rise 7 cents a gallon over past 2 weeks

Ohio's medical board has begun accepting applications from doctors willing to recommend medical marijuana to patients once the state's program is launched.Full Story >
A dog that was brought to Butler County officials in critical condition last week is showing signs of recovery, according to the dog warden.Full Story >
Get ready for rain this week.Full Story >
A boy who faced a murder charge for nearly a year in his grandfather’s death saw all charges dropped last month after an expert hired by prosecutors could not determine what caused the man's injuries, documents show.Full Story >
A northern Kentucky mother and her 9-year-old son were fatally shot inside their apartment early Wednesday, and now the search is on for their killer or killers.Full Story >
The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-sized animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flamesFull Story >
President Donald Trump is targeting China for stealing American technology or pressuring U.S. companies to hand it over as farmers, electronics retailers and other U.S. businesses brace for a backlashFull Story >
President Donald Trump has a little advice for entrepreneurs of the future: Don't run for presidentFull Story >
President Donald Trump's lead lawyer in the Russia investigation is resigning amid a shake-up of the legal team defending the president in the special counsel's Russia investigationFull Story >
Another lawsuit has been filed in the collapse of the pedestrian bridge at Florida International University, this one from the family of one of the six people who were killedFull Story >
Jim Parsons cherished the opportunity to work with Stephen Hawking, but admitted he was a bit intimidated to meet the celebrated theoretical physicistFull Story >
Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lionsFull Story >
Facebook's Zuckerberg apologizes for a 'major breach of trust'Full Story >
Tempest over Trump-Putin phone calls turns into uproar over a White House leakFull Story >
Spring has kicked off with a wallop of wintry weather along the East CoastFull Story >
