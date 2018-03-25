Woman receives love letter her dad wrote 41 years ago

ORLANDO (WESH/CNN) - An Orlando man was walking down the street when he found a mysterious love letter written in 1977.

"I saw this piece of paper just sort of flickering down the street and I thought it looked interesting, so I picked it up out of curiosity,” said Chris Bowers. “And the first thing that jumped out at me is it said Jan. 17, 1977 on it."

Seeing how well it had been kept, Bowers felt it must be important to someone, so he posted it on the "Nextdoor" app.

Immediately, neighbors got to work by investigating and thought it likely belonged to a woman who had a suitcase stolen from her car earlier in the week.

"It says, 'We will have a good life together and nice-looking kids who will have the looks of their mother. But not her ears. They will have mine,’” said Bowers.

Bowers, was able to find the daughter of the man who wrote it and give it to her.

Sarah Crow was able to confirm that her dad indeed wrote the letter.

"Yup. that's his handwriting," said Crow.

Crow got the suitcase from a relative and had no idea what all was inside

"Since I had never opened it, I couldn't tell if anything was missing,” said Crow. “So, I had no idea what was missing and what wasn't."

Crow said she will read the letter when she is alone, so that she can take it all in, but says she is grateful for good neighbors.

"This whole thing has just been like, humanity is still there,” said Crow. “…people actually kind of care, and I’m like that's awesome."

