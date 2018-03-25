Video shows man before being shot by Texas deputy

A cellphone video has surfaced of a Texas sheriff's deputy fatally shooting an unarmed man with his pants around his ankles as he failed to listen to officers and continued to approach them.Full Story >
Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.Full Story >
Crystal River Middle School teacher Dayanna Volitich, 25, has been removed from the classroom amid an investigation into a podcast that touted white supremacist views.Full Story >
Both military and veteran groups are protesting a well-known' televangelist's appearance at a prayer breakfast on Fort Jackson this week.Full Story >
Since posting the video, the heckler has been active on Twitter responding to critics and reveling in the backlash from conservatives.Full Story >
The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-sized animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flamesFull Story >
President Donald Trump is targeting China for stealing American technology or pressuring U.S. companies to hand it over as farmers, electronics retailers and other U.S. businesses brace for a backlashFull Story >
President Donald Trump has a little advice for entrepreneurs of the future: Don't run for presidentFull Story >
President Donald Trump's lead lawyer in the Russia investigation is resigning amid a shake-up of the legal team defending the president in the special counsel's Russia investigationFull Story >
Another lawsuit has been filed in the collapse of the pedestrian bridge at Florida International University, this one from the family of one of the six people who were killedFull Story >
Jim Parsons cherished the opportunity to work with Stephen Hawking, but admitted he was a bit intimidated to meet the celebrated theoretical physicistFull Story >
Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lionsFull Story >
Facebook's Zuckerberg apologizes for a 'major breach of trust'Full Story >
Tempest over Trump-Putin phone calls turns into uproar over a White House leakFull Story >
Spring has kicked off with a wallop of wintry weather along the East CoastFull Story >
