Tech giants partner with community college for job programs

CLEVELAND (AP) - Apple, IBM and Microsoft are partnering with a Cleveland-area community college to create better training for information technology jobs.
The tech giants are partnering with Cuyahoga Community College with the aim of filling a need for middle-skill jobs - positions that require more than a high school diploma but less than a bachelor's degree.
Cleveland.com reports each company will bring different resources to the partnership, with IBM helping to create an online and in-person learning program, and Apple giving faculty and students access to its development data.
Microsoft will provide $10,000 in grant money to assist companies in hiring graduates of the "Cleveland Codes" program.
Cuyahoga Community College has long had a partnership with Cisco Systems Inc., which offers certification programs.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
