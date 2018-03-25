Obama congratulates Loyola-Chicago for reaching Final Four

(CNN) - Former President Barack Obama is congratulating the Loyola-Chicago men's basketball team for advancing in the NCAA Tournament.

In a tweet Sunday, he wrote the following:

Incredible to have a Chicago team in the Final Four. I’ll take that over an intact bracket any day! Congratulations to everybody @LoyolaChicago - let’s keep it going! — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 25, 2018

Loyola beat Kansas State 78-62 Saturday to advance to the Final Four.

It's the team's first trip to the Final Four since 1963.

Loyola faces off against Michigan next weekend for a spot in the national championship game.

