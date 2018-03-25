Wear Reds gear on Opening Day, get free Chick-fil-A - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Wear Reds gear on Opening Day, get free Chick-fil-A

Posted by Avery Jennings, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati Reds fans dressed in their team gear on Opening Day can take advantage of a deal being offered by one of the team's sponsors.

Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Chick-fil-A restaurants are celebrating Thursday by giving away sandwiches to customers who don their Reds gear and buy a drink.

Fans who wear Reds gear at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants between 10:30 a.m. and 8 p.m Thursday will receive an Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, valid with purchase of any beverage.

The offer is redeemable once per person.

Chick-fil-A is the official chicken sandwich of the Reds.

