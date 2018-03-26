Police: Parents abused daughter after she refused arranged marriage

From Los Angeles to New York City and around the world, hundreds of thousands of teens and their supporters rallied Saturday to demand stricter gun controls to reduce gun violence.Full Story >
On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.Full Story >
A confidante of President Donald Trump says the president expects to make one or two major staff changes "very soon" as Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin's hold on his job looks increasingly precarious.Full Story >
The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.Full Story >
