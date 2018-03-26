Officials mull repairs after damage closes historic bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Officials are trying to determine the best way to repair damage to a historic Ohio River bridge that connects Covington, Kentucky, to Cincinnati.
Media outlets report Kentucky transportation officials closed the 120-year-old Roebling Bridge last week, first to vehicle traffic and then to pedestrians, after a crash damaged a steel support structure.
Kentucky transportation officials said in a statement that engineers and consultants are working together to find the best and quickest way to fix the suspension bridge and reopen it. The statement said it was unclear how long it would take to complete repairs on the span.
