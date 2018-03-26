Kentucky plastics plant to expand, add 79 jobs

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a plastics maker is expanding a Kentucky production facility and adding 79 jobs.
The Paducah Sun reports Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development President Ray Hagerman announced the expansion of the Berry Global Inc. plant at a Madisonville City Council meeting last week.
The company is expected to invest up to $50 million in equipment and other upgrades at the western Kentucky facility for the production of plastic packaging.
Information from: The Paducah Sun, http://www.paducahsun.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
