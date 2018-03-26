France will honor hero police officer Wednesday

A French judicial official says the partner of the Islamist extremist who carried out an attack last week in southern France was, like him, known to police as radicalized.Full Story >
A shaken town in southern France is holding a special church service to honor the heroic police officer and three others killed in a rampage by an Islamic extremist.Full Story >
France's top security official says a heroic officer who swapped himself for a hostage during an attack on a supermarket has died of his injuries.Full Story >
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with TrumpFull Story >
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.Full Story >
A New York City firefighter has been killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in Harlem where a movie directed by Ed Norton was being shotFull Story >
The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-sized animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flamesFull Story >
President Donald Trump is targeting China for stealing American technology or pressuring U.S. companies to hand it over as farmers, electronics retailers and other U.S. businesses brace for a backlashFull Story >
President Donald Trump has a little advice for entrepreneurs of the future: Don't run for presidentFull Story >
President Donald Trump's lead lawyer in the Russia investigation is resigning amid a shake-up of the legal team defending the president in the special counsel's Russia investigationFull Story >
Another lawsuit has been filed in the collapse of the pedestrian bridge at Florida International University, this one from the family of one of the six people who were killedFull Story >
Jim Parsons cherished the opportunity to work with Stephen Hawking, but admitted he was a bit intimidated to meet the celebrated theoretical physicistFull Story >
