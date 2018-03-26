Partner of French gunman was known by police as radicalized - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Partner of French gunman was known by police as radicalized

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Schaeffer). Police officers stand guard outside the Saint-Etienne-de-Trebes church in Trebes, southern France, Sunday, March 25, 2018, as people arrive for a special church service. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Schaeffer). Police officers stand guard outside the Saint-Etienne-de-Trebes church in Trebes, southern France, Sunday, March 25, 2018, as people arrive for a special church service.
(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). A man places flowers at the main gate of the police headquarters in Carcassonne on Saturday, March 24, 2018, following an attack on a supermarket in the south of France on Friday. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). A man places flowers at the main gate of the police headquarters in Carcassonne on Saturday, March 24, 2018, following an attack on a supermarket in the south of France on Friday.

By SYLVIE CORBET
Associated Press

PARIS (AP) - A French judicial official says the partner of the Islamist extremist who carried out an attack last week in southern France was, like him, known to police as radicalized.

The 18-year-old woman was still being detained Monday by police for questioning in the case, as well as a 17-year-old friend of gunman Radouane Lakdim, the official said. He was speaking anonymously to discuss the ongoing investigation.

Lakdim was known to police for drug-dealing, and since 2014 had been on the so-called "Fiche S" list, a government register of individuals suspected of being radicalized but who have yet to perform acts of terrorism.

Four people were killed in a carjacking and the supermarket attack Friday near the city of Carcassonne.

Lakdim was killed by police who stormed the supermarket.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Truck attack in NiceTerrorism around the worldMore>>

  • Partner of French gunman was known by police as radicalized

    Partner of French gunman was known by police as radicalized

    Monday, March 26 2018 3:39 AM EDT2018-03-26 07:39:16 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 4:51 AM EDT2018-03-26 08:51:00 GMT

    A French judicial official says the partner of the Islamist extremist who carried out an attack last week in southern France was, like him, known to police as radicalized.

    Full Story >

    A French judicial official says the partner of the Islamist extremist who carried out an attack last week in southern France was, like him, known to police as radicalized.

    Full Story >

  • Mass for French officer whose sacrifice 'saved the nation'

    Mass for French officer whose sacrifice 'saved the nation'

    Sunday, March 25 2018 4:18 AM EDT2018-03-25 08:18:45 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-26 06:21:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). A photo of Lieutenant Colonel Arnaud Beltrame placed on a bunch of flowers at the main gate of the Police headquarters in Carcassonne, France, Saturday, March 24, 2018, following an attack on a supermarket in Trebes in the ...(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). A photo of Lieutenant Colonel Arnaud Beltrame placed on a bunch of flowers at the main gate of the Police headquarters in Carcassonne, France, Saturday, March 24, 2018, following an attack on a supermarket in Trebes in the ...

    A shaken town in southern France is holding a special church service to honor the heroic police officer and three others killed in a rampage by an Islamic extremist.

    Full Story >

    A shaken town in southern France is holding a special church service to honor the heroic police officer and three others killed in a rampage by an Islamic extremist.

    Full Story >

  • Iraq: Islamic State group says it killed 10 policemen

    Iraq: Islamic State group says it killed 10 policemen

    Sunday, March 25 2018 9:18 AM EDT2018-03-25 13:18:51 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-03-25 13:19:45 GMT
    The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for abducting and killing 10 policemen.Full Story >
    The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for abducting and killing 10 policemen.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly