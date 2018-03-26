Federal review ongoing in Sam DuBose fatal shooting

Ray Tensing with his attorney, Stew Mathews, during his second trial in June 2017. (Cincinnati Enquirer)

A federal review into the fatal shooting of Sam DuBose at a July 2015 traffic stop remains ongoing, nine months after the second of two trials against the ex-University of Cincinnati police officer charged with killing him ended with deadlocked jurors and a mistrial.

"We continue to review the facts of this matter. As the review is ongoing, we’re unable to comment further," wrote Jennifer Thornton, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern Ohio, in an email response Friday to FOX19 NOW.

Federal officials announced in July they were investigating whether to bring civil rights charges against Ray Tensing, 28, for DuBose's death.

Feds will review DuBose shooting for possible civil rights violation

The development shortly after Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced he would not try Tensing a third time on charges of murder and voluntarily manslaughter.

Deters has said he supports a potential federal case against Tensing. Deters' staff met last summer with federal investigators and turned over evidence in Tensing's case, according to the prosecutor.

Federal charges would be different than the state charges and would contain different elements. Some evidence left out of the state trials could be allowed in a federal court prosecution.

If Tensing were to be found guilty of violating DuBose's civil rights, he could be imprisoned for any sentence, including life.

It's not clear how much longer the probe will take.

It took nearly three years for federal officials to review the fatal police shooting of a man carrying a rifle from a store shelf inside a Beavercreek Walmart. The Justice Department announced in July there was insufficient evidence to pursue charges in the 2014 shooting.

Last week, UC officials announced they reached a settlement with Tensing.

UC will pay Tensing more than $300,000 in back pay, benefits and legal fees.

The state police union representing Tensing filed a grievance seeking his reinstatement and back pay shortly after he shot 43-year-old DuBose in July 2015. The grievance was on hold for two years during the tria

Tensing wants to return to his former career as a law enforcement officer, his attorney, Stew Mathews, has said.

Related stories: No third trial for ex-UC cop in shooting death of motorist

DuBose family calls Tensing decision 'ridiculous'

Lawyer: Ray Tensing wants to be a cop again

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.