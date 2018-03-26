Man hospitalized in Corryville shooting

A man was shot in the area of Burnet Avenue and Hilton Place Monday morning, Cincinnati police said. (FOX19 NOW/Alison Montoya) CORRYVILLE, OH (FOX19) -
Cincinnati police are on scene investigating a shooting in Corryville Monday morning.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Burnet Avenue and Hilton Place just before 3:30 a.m.
A man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound and taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
His condition was not immediately available.
Police said he was shot during a possible drive-by.
FOX19 NOW remains on scene and will continue to update this story as information develops.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.