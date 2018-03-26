Man hospitalized in Corryville shooting - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
CORRYVILLE, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police are on scene investigating a shooting in Corryville Monday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Burnet Avenue and Hilton Place just before 3:30 a.m.

A man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound and taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

His condition was not immediately available.

Police said he was shot during a possible drive-by.

