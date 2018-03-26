Police: Snowy road conditions, speed contributed to crash that killed Hamilton man, hospitalized 3

Snowy road conditions and speed contributed to a fatal crash that killed a Hamilton man and hurt three other people on Interstate 74 over the weekend, according to Indiana State Police.

A 2003 GMC truck heading westbound on the snow-covered highway in St. Leon lost control, ran off the road, rolled and came to a rest upside down about 4:40 p.m. Saturday, Indiana State Police said in a prepared statement.

A backseat passenger, Kevin J. Gutzwiller, 33, of Hamilton, was trapped underneath the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Dearborn County Coroner's Office, according to police.

A front seat passenger, Alyssa A. Tucker, 22, of Cincinnati, was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

A second backseat passenger, 5-year-old Johnathan Kirshuck, 5 (Tucker's son), was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, Hannah May, 25, of Okeana, Ohio, was taken to Dearborn County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"The investigation determined that the roadway surface condition was a contributing factor in the crash," police wrote in their statement. "May’s vehicle was believed to have been going too fast for the existing weather and roadway conditions at the time of the crash.

"The occupants of the vehicle were also not properly restrained when the collision occurred."

