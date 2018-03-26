2 officers hurt, suspect dead after TX standoff

Police said they were responding to a 911 call Sunday night when shots were fired at them from inside the house. (Source: KXAN/CNN)

AUSTIN, TX (KXAN/CNN) - Two officers are injured and the suspect is dead after an early morning shooting incident near I-35.

Police said they were responding to a 911 call Sunday night when shots were fired at them from inside the house.

One of the officers was struck in the arm. The other got hurt while running away from the alleged shooter.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said the incident began last night at 10:49 p.m. when the call came in as "an unknown urgent."

"The complainant called in requesting that the police respond to the location and then the call was disconnected," Manley said.

Officers were dispatched immediately, the police chief said. They spoke with someone in the duplex who said they hadn't called 911. They moved to the other side of the duplex, knocked on the door many times without getting an answer.

"They looked through the window and did not see anything. They knocked,and then as the officers were leaving, shots were fired from inside the residence, and one of our officers was struck by that gunfire," Manley said.

SWAT officials responded to what became a situation with a barricaded person.

Around 2 a.m. local time, the suspect ran out of the house with a woman.

A member of the SWAT team shot and killed the suspect.

The woman is in protective custody.

Copyright 2018 KXAN via CNN. All rights reserved.