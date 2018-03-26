Butler Dog Warden: Boxer found in critical condition making prog - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Owner of emaciated dogs faces judge

By FOX19 Digital Media Staff
By Jordan Vilines, Reporter
A dog that was brought to Butler County officials in critical condition last week is recovering, the dog warden says. (FOX19 NOW/file) A dog that was brought to Butler County officials in critical condition last week is recovering, the dog warden says. (FOX19 NOW/file)
HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) -

The owner of two dogs found emaciated last week faces a judge Monday morning.

Brian S. Trauthwein, 42, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of animal cruelty.

One of the dogs that was in critical condition last week is showing signs of recovery, according to the dog warden.

The Butler County Dog Warden & Humane Officers posted two pictures of the dog on Facebook on Saturday evening.

Two dogs -- a fawn and white boxer named Porsche and a black and white Pit mix named Chloe -- were brought to the dog warden Thursday morning showing signs of severe malnourishment, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the boxer's condition was significantly worse.

Sunday, the dog warden and humane officers showed how Porsche is making progress.

According to the Facebook post, she is eager to eat after officials had to feed her through a syringe when they first took her in.

