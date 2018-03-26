Owner of emaciated Butler County dogs faces judge

A dog that was brought to Butler County officials in critical condition last week is recovering, the dog warden says. (FOX19 NOW/file)

The owner of two dogs found emaciated last week faced a judge Monday morning.

Hamilton Municipal Court Judge Daniel Gattermeyer set a $7,500 bond for Brian S. Trauthwein, 42.

The judge also prohibited Trauthwein from having animals if he is able to post bond.

Trauthwein, who was arrested Friday on two counts of animal cruelty, did not enter a plea yet, court officials said.

He is scheduled to return to court at 8 a.m. April 2. The court appointed Hamilton attorney Rick Hyde to represent him.

Trauthwein was taken into custody after two severely malnourished dogs, a fawn and white boxer named Porsche and a black and white Pit mix named Chloe, were found wandering Thursday in the 1000 block of Franklin Street in Hamilton, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Porsche was in critical condition, but is now showing signs of recovery, the dog warden said Sunday.

The Butler County Dog Warden & Humane Officers posted two pictures of the dog on Facebook over the weekend.

She is eager to eat after officials had to feed her through a syringe when they first took her in, they said.

Such a sad story. Brian Scott Trauthwein is expected to appear in Butler County Court in two charges of cruelty to this companion animal. The photo of this dog was taken after his dogs were recovered last week @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/sL4C0xOnsH — Jordan Vilines (@FOX19Jordan) March 26, 2018

