Kentucky group to attend trade, business trip in Canada

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton will lead a state delegation on an aerospace trade and business trip to Canada next month.

Hampton announced in a news release Monday the trip will take place April 15 through 20 in Montreal and Quebec City.

The trip is being organized by the World Trade Center Kentucky and the Kentucky Aerospace Industry Consortium.

Participants will have the chance to attend the Aero Montreal Aerospace Innovation Forum 2018 and conduct individual business meetings. Last year's event had more than 50 exhibitors.

World Trade Center Kentucky President and CEO Ed Webb says the trip is "a golden opportunity for Kentucky business owners to network with new buyers or secure more buyers in Canada."

