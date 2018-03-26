Council member, former girls basketball coach arrested on sex ch - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Council member, former girls basketball coach arrested on sex charges

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Chad Pindell (Provided by the Ripley County Sheriff's Office) Chad Pindell (Provided by the Ripley County Sheriff's Office)
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN (FOX19) -

An elected official and former youth sports coach was arrested on sex charges in southeastern Indiana over the weekend.

Ripley County Council Member Chad Pindell was charged Sunday with child seduction and dissemination of harmful material, both felonies, Indiana State Police confirmed Monday morning.

Pindell also was a volunteer girls basketball coach in the Jac-Cen-Del School district in Ripley County until he recently resigned, school records show.

He represents District 3 on the Ripley council, according to the county's website.

Pindell is held without bond at the Ripley County Jail. He does not yet have a court date.

State Police said more details will be released later Monday.

