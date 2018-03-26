Report: Ex-MLBer Albert Belle arrested for indecent exposure

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Former Major League Baseball All-Star Albert Belle has been arrested on indecent exposure and extreme driving under the influence charges following a spring training game in Arizona.

KSAZ-TV in Phoenix reports Belle was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with two counts of indecent exposure during a spring training game at Salt River Field near Scottsdale, Arizona. He also faces one count each of driving under the influence and extreme driving under the influence.

Details surrounding his arrest remain unclear. The Salt River Police Department did not immediately return an email. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez says Belle was released Sunday,

The 51-year-old and five-time All-Star played 11 seasons in the major leagues for the Cleveland Indians, the Chicago White Sox and the Baltimore Orioles.

