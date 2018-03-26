Babysitter charged with murder in death of 3-year-old girl

A Butler County babysitter is now charged with murder in connection with a 3-year-old little girl who died earlier this month.

Lindsay Partin, 35, was indicted Monday with murder, involuntary manslaughter and four counts of child endangering, court records released Monday morning.

Sheriff's officials have said Partin shook and struck Hannah Wesche at Partin's Hanover Township home the morning of March 8.

Partin is accused of abusing Hannah so severely, doctors at Cincinnati Children's Hospital told Hannah's family the toddler was brain dead, according to her father, Jason Wesche. Hannah was pronounced dead about 12:15 a.m. March 17.

Partin was arrested and charged March 9 with felonious assault and child endangering.

She was posted a $30,000 cash bond and was released from the Butler County Jail the same day she was arraigned, on March 12.

She was indicted on the same charges March 15, but remains out on bond.

Partin, who is due back in court April 9, has not publicly commented.

Now, it's not clear when she will be arrested on the upgraded charges and arraigned in court.

Partin called 911 on March 8 and told a Butler County dispatcher Hannah "just passed out" shortly after her father dropped her off about 7 a.m., according to a recording of the call.

"Who's passed out?" the dispatcher asked.

"The little girl. She's 3. She fell pretty bad yesterday and she's been fine and then all of a sudden he dropped her off this morning and she walked in and kind of passed out, she went limp," Partin said.

"Are you with her now?" The dispatcher asked.

"Yes, Hurry she's bad. There's something wrong."

"Is she awake right now?"

"Yes," Partin said, crying.

First responders found Hannah unresponsive, with labored breathing and obvious bruises about her head and face, according to the sheriff's office.

Hannah was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Hamilton and then flown in critical condition to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center in Avondale.

Detectives and hospital personnel noted additional bruising on Hannah's body, according to the sheriff's office.

Partin admitted to striking the toddler and stated she had fallen and struck her head on the concrete garage floor the previous day, sheriff's officials said.

The sheriff has said the case underscores the importance of parents knowing who is watching their children.

"Get background checks, talk to neighbors, friends and family members before letting anyone watch your children, know who you are leaving your babies with," he has said.

