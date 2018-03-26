Barge builder Jeffboat to shut down Ohio River shipyard

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Barge and towboat manufacturer Jeffboat will be shutting down its Ohio River shipyard this spring, ending ship building operations at the site that stretch back more than 180 years.

Jeffboat's parent company announced closure plans Monday for the Jeffersonville, Indiana, shipyard. American Commercial Lines cites an oversupply of barges and says its orders have dropped significantly over the past three years.

The company says Jeffboat's workforce has shrunk from about 1,300 workers to its current 220 employees. The shipyard is expected to complete barge construction by the end of April.

Workers who are members of Teamster Local 89 were told about the closure plans Friday.

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore says he expects another boat builder will take over the shipyard and that the site can't be used for much else.

