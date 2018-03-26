Man sentenced after attempt to sell 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist

According to reports, Andrew Turley, 30, posted an advertisement on Craigslist in 2015 titled "Play with Daddie's Little Girl." (Source: Houston PD)

HOUSTON (RNN) - A Wisconsin man was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Friday after authorities said he tried to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The report stated that in 2015, Andrew Turley, 30, posted an advertisement on Craigslist titled "Play with Daddie's Little Girl."

While engaging in emails with undercover police officials, Turley wrote that he had a girl "younger than 10" who he would give "sleep meds" to before the sexual encounter, according to the report.

Turley told undercover officials that he would charge $1,000 for two hours with his daughter and wrote that the girl might be "too young for intercourse but everything else was OK," the report stated.

Turley was convicted of trafficking of a child and compelling prostitution of someone younger than the age of 18.

He received 30 years for each charge and will be eligible for parole in 45 years.

