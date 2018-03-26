Police: Council member, former girls basketball coach sent nude photos to student

A Ripley County, Indiana, council member faces sex charges related to alleged misconduct while he was an assistant coach with the Jac-Cen-Del High School girls basketball team in Osgood, Indiana.

Indiana State Police arrested Chad Pindell, 36, of Napoleon, Sunday afternoon. Pindell represents Ripley County District 3 on council.

Investigators say Pindell contacted a 17-year-old Jac-Cen-Del High School student through social media early this year and sent nude photos of himself to the girl. At some point, he and the student allegedly engaged in sexual activity while at the high school.

Pindell is charged with child seduction and dissemination of harmful material to a minor -- both felonies.

Police began investigating in February 2018 when they were contacted after Jac-Cen-Del Community School Corporation became aware of possible improper behavior between Pindell and a female student at the high school.

At the time, Pindell was a volunteer assistant coach for the Jac-Cen-Del High School girls basketball team. School documents show that Pindell resigned from his volunteer coach position Feb. 19.

Pindell is in Ripley County Jail without bond until he appears in circuit court.

Police say the Ripley County Prosecutor’s Office and the Indiana Department of Child Services assisted in the investigation and arrest.

