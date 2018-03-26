Democrat Cordray would declare opioid emergency as governor

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray says enhanced social services are key to fighting Ohio's opioid crisis.
The former federal consumer watchdog and state attorney general said Monday that Ohio can't "arrest our way out" of the problem but must get at the epidemic's root causes.
Cordray's plan calls for immediately declaring a state of emergency as governor. He says he would also act to protect Medicaid expansion funding, support additional training for law enforcement and first responders, improve local access to treatment and prevention, boost state support for families and increase foster and adoptive services.
Attorney General Mike DeWine, a Republican rival, plans an appearance Tuesday at a conference discussing impacts of the opioid epidemic on children and families.
Both seek to replace Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik), who's term-limited.
