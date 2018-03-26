Elizabeth Smart wants her name removed from anti-porn bill

By MICHELLE R. SMITH
Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Kidnapping victim Elizabeth Smart has sent a cease-and-desist letter after a proposal to require online pornography filters has been promoted with her name.
A spokesman says Smart has nothing to do with the "Elizabeth Smart Law" and sent the letter to the group promoting the measure this month.
The Electronic Frontier Foundation also opposes the idea and has tracked around two dozen similar bills in 18 state legislatures this year.
None have passed, but a bill in Rhode Island is scheduled for a hearing Tuesday.
The man behind the effort says it would protect children and others by making pornography and sites that allow human trafficking harder to access.
Chris Sevier says he chose Smart's name because she has spoken about the negative effects of pornography while being held captive.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
