Putz's Creamy Whip opens for season, continues 80-year run

Putz’s has been family owned and operated since 1938, when it opened in a pair of trolley cars on Spring Grove Avenue. (file)

One of the West Side's treasures is inviting folks in as warm weather creeps back into the Tri-State.

Putz's Creamy Whip is open for business.

Known for its silky smooth creamy whips, Putz's has been family owned and operated since 1938.

The shop originally opened in a pair of trolley cars on Spring Grove Avenue. In the 1950s, it found its current home on the corner of Putz’s Drive and Montana Avenue in Westwood.

The business was started by Constantine and Anna Putz coming out of the devastating Great Depression. The couple first sold pies and baked goods door to door. The ice cream business came a short time later.

The business moved to its current site in the 1950s. The two machines that make the creamy dairy whip were purchased in 1954 and 1955. They are still being used today.

Putz's will stay open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week, until the last day of summer. The business only accepts cash.

Copyright WXIX 2018. All rights reserved.