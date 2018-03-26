Crews respond to large fire, possible explosion at recycling center

Crews respond to large fire, possible explosion at recycling cen - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

Cincinnati Fire crews are responding to a large fire at a metal recycling company in East Price Hill.

A possible explosion was also reported in the facility located in the 1900 block of State Avenue, according to Cincinnati Police.

Witnesses reported seeing a large cloud of smoke hanging over the area. 

State Avenue is closed between Lehman Road and the Western Hills Viaduct.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.

