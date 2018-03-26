Crews respond to large fire, possible explosion at recycling center

Image of street blocked off near area of fire (FOX19 NOW)

Cincinnati Fire crews are responding to a large fire at a metal recycling company in East Price Hill.

A possible explosion was also reported in the facility located in the 1900 block of State Avenue, according to Cincinnati Police.

Witnesses reported seeing a large cloud of smoke hanging over the area.

State Avenue is closed between Lehman Road and the Western Hills Viaduct.

