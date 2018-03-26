Lawmakers wary of cost to fund Kentucky broadband project

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A project to bring high-speed internet capability to all of Kentucky's 120 counties needs more than $100 million to keep it going, but state lawmakers seem wary of paying for it.
Officials with Kentucky Wired made their case Monday to a panel of Kentucky lawmakers who will decide how to spend more than $70 billion in state and federal tax dollars over the next two years. The project needs about $60 million over the next two years to meet its contractual obligations with its private partners. And it needs another $88 million to reimburse companies for their losses during the project's many delays.
State officials say killing the project could lead to a $500 million loss for the state. Lawmakers discussed the issue Monday but made no decision.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The driver of a car that crashed into a pillar on the John R. Roebling suspension bridge last Tuesday fled the scene, leaving behind two passengers -- one of them pregnant. Officials now say the bridge will be closed until at least June.Full Story >
The driver of a car that crashed into a pillar on the John R. Roebling suspension bridge last Tuesday fled the scene, leaving behind two passengers -- one of them pregnant. Officials now say the bridge will be closed until at least June.Full Story >
Chris Mack’s decision to become the new head coach at Louisville or stay at Xavier will be made this week.Full Story >
Chris Mack’s decision to become the new head coach at Louisville or stay at Xavier will be made this week.Full Story >
One of the West Side's treasures is opening its doors as warm weather creeps back into the Tri-State. Putz's Creamy Whip announced Monday on Facebook that it is open for business.Full Story >
One of the West Side's treasures is opening its doors as warm weather creeps back into the Tri-State. Putz's Creamy Whip announced Monday on Facebook that it is open for business.Full Story >
The owner of two dogs found emaciated last week faced a judge Monday morning.Full Story >
The owner of two dogs found emaciated last week faced a judge Monday morning.Full Story >
Simply Money reports that Americans owe nearly $1.5 trillion in student loan debt, and many people are hampered down by monthly payments. Moreover, scammers are finding it easy to rip off people who owe lenders.Full Story >
Simply Money reports that Americans owe nearly $1.5 trillion in student loan debt, and many people are hampered down by monthly payments. Moreover, scammers are finding it easy to rip off people who owe lenders.Full Story >