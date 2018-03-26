Police: Shots fired at officer, man sought

ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say they're seeking a man after a police officer in Kentucky was shot at following an attempted traffic stop.
News outlets report Ashland police are searching for 28-year-old Frank Jolliff Jr.
Authorites say Jolliff is wanted on charges of fleeing and evading and wanton endangerment as well as for questioning in connection in what they describe as the attempted murder of an Ashland officer. The officer wasn't injured in the shooting.
Police say the officer attempted to make the traffic stop early Sunday, leading to a pursuit. During the ensuing foot chase, authorities say, two suspects fired shots at the officer.
Further details have not been released.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The driver of a car that crashed into a pillar on the John R. Roebling suspension bridge last Tuesday fled the scene, leaving behind two passengers -- one of them pregnant. Officials now say the bridge will be closed until at least June.Full Story >
The driver of a car that crashed into a pillar on the John R. Roebling suspension bridge last Tuesday fled the scene, leaving behind two passengers -- one of them pregnant. Officials now say the bridge will be closed until at least June.Full Story >
One of the West Side's treasures is opening its doors as warm weather creeps back into the Tri-State. Putz's Creamy Whip announced Monday on Facebook that it is open for business.Full Story >
One of the West Side's treasures is opening its doors as warm weather creeps back into the Tri-State. Putz's Creamy Whip announced Monday on Facebook that it is open for business.Full Story >
The owner of two dogs found emaciated last week faced a judge Monday morning.Full Story >
The owner of two dogs found emaciated last week faced a judge Monday morning.Full Story >
Simply Money reports that Americans owe nearly $1.5 trillion in student loan debt, and many people are hampered down by monthly payments. Moreover, scammers are finding it easy to rip off people who owe lenders.Full Story >
Simply Money reports that Americans owe nearly $1.5 trillion in student loan debt, and many people are hampered down by monthly payments. Moreover, scammers are finding it easy to rip off people who owe lenders.Full Story >
A Ripley County, Indiana, council member faces sex charges related to alleged misconduct while he was an assistant coach with the Jac-Cen-Del High School girls basketball team in Osgood, Indiana.Full Story >
A Ripley County, Indiana, council member faces sex charges related to alleged misconduct while he was an assistant coach with the Jac-Cen-Del High School girls basketball team in Osgood, Indiana.Full Story >