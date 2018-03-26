Police: 'Bootleg' taxi driver in Roebling bridge crash left pregnant passenger

The driver of a car that crashed into a pillar on the John R. Roebling Suspension Bridge last Tuesday fled the scene, leaving behind two passengers -- one of them pregnant.

The crash caused visible damage to the pillar, and officials now say the bridge will remain shut down to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic until at least June.

Drivers are advised to use the Brent Spence or Big Mac bridges.

A Covington Police report shows the driver fled on foot after he lost control in the southbound lanes of the bridge, leaving the pregnant passenger and her companion.

Police found the pregnant woman semi-conscious and lying on the sidewalk when they arrived.

The other passenger, a man, told police he pulled the woman, who was pregnant with his child, from the front seat of the car after the driver fled. The woman was taken to UC Medical Center with what officials believed was a broken femur.

The male passenger told police he and the woman received a ride from the man "through a ride sharing service called bootleg," according to the report. They did not know the driver's name.

The car was severely damaged in the crash. Police say slippery surface and excessive speed were factors.

