Chris Mack to Louisville? A decision is expected this week

Xavier's head coach Chris Mack works the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Providence, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Cincinnati. Xavier won 84-74. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Chris Mack’s decision to become the new head coach at Louisville or stay at Xavier will be made this week.

Speaking at his first press conference Monday as the permanent athletic director at Louisville, Vince Tyra announced the school plans to have their new basketball coach in place in time for the Final Four – which begins Saturday in San Antonio.

Chris Mack is considered the front-runner to land the job after nine seasons at Xavier, but Tyra wouldn’t confirm publicly that Mack is a finalist for the job or how much they have narrowed their search. Tyra did confirm Louisville hasn’t formally offered the job to Mack or any other candidate at the time of his afternoon press conference on Monday.

Kent Taylor, sports director at FOX19 Now’s sister station in Louisville, reported on Monday that a coach currently with Xavier called a recruit recently and said they are now actively recruiting that player to Louisville.

Chris Mack became the winningest coach in Xavier history this season and won the Big East coach of the year.

