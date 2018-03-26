Kentucky man accused of murdering ex to have jury trial

LONDON, Ky. (AP) - An inability to reach a plea agreement will result in an April jury trial in the case of a Kentucky man accused of killing his estranged girlfriend.

The Times-Tribune reports that both prosecutors and the defense say neither side could reach an agreement on a plea deal for 50-year-old Joseph Nestor on Friday. Nestor is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse through sexual intercourse, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance in the death of 25-year-old Amber Decker, whose body was found inside a tote near Nestor's home.

His attorney, Michael Brophy, said the proposed offer would have reduced the murder charge to first-degree manslaughter with a recommendation for 18 years in prison.

It's unclear why the proposed plea agreement fell through.

Information from: The Times-Tribune, http://www.thetimestribune.com

