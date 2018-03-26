Baby sitter accused of abusing child charged with murder

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - A southwestern Ohio baby sitter accused of abusing a 3-year-old girl who died last week has been charged with murder.
Butler County's prosecutor said Monday that the grand jury on Friday also indicted Lindsay Partin on charges of involuntary manslaughter and felony child endangering in Hannah Wesche's death.
The 36-year-old Partin was arrested this month on assault and child endangering charges after authorities responded to her home in Hanover Township for an unconscious child. They said they found Hannah unresponsive, with labored breathing and bruises.
She was hospitalized in Hamilton County, where the coroner's office says she died March 18.
Butler County sheriff's officials have said Partin allegedly struck the child.
A message was left Monday for Partin's attorney. No publicly listed phone number could be found for Partin.
