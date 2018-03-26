Health clinics may have exposed patients to HIV and hepatitis

The Galveston County Health District said it’s working with the Department of State Health Services to figure out how many people are possibly at risk.Full Story >
The Galveston County Health District said it’s working with the Department of State Health Services to figure out how many people are possibly at risk.Full Story >
A new study reveals which seat you should pick when flying to improve your chances of staying healthy.Full Story >
A new study reveals which seat you should pick when flying to improve your chances of staying healthy.Full Story >