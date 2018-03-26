Health clinics may have exposed patients to HIV and hepatitis

The Galveston County Health District said it’s working with the Department of State Health Services to figure out how many people are possibly at risk. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – Thousands of patients of a Texas health clinic chain may have been exposed to hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV because of questionable dental sterilization procedures, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The Galveston County Health District said it’s working with the Department of State Health Services to figure out how many people are possibly at risk.

Dr. Philip Keiser from the Galveston County Local Health Authority put the number at about 9,500, saying roughly that number of patients would need to be tested.

During a recent accreditation site review at Coastal Health & Wellness clinics, investigators found poor sterilization procedures and dirty areas where dental instruments were passing through, according to the Chronicle.

There are no reports of anyone having been infected so far.

