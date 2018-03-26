Stormy Daniels sues Trump's attorney for defamation

In this Feb. 11, 2007 file photo, Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Daniels' attorney says she is crowdfunding her legal fees. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

(RNN) - Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who has alleged a sexual encounter with Donald Trump, has filed a lawsuit against the president's personal attorney Michael Cohen for defamation, according to The Washington Post and CNN.

Her attorney, Michael Avenatti, filed the case on Monday.

Daniels claims to have had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006. The White House has continued to deny her claims.

In a tell-all interview on CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday night, Daniels said she had been threatened to remain silent about the encounter.

Brent H. Blakely, Cohen's attorney, demanded an apology. He said Daniels or Avenatti should apologize to Cohen for alleging intimidation.

