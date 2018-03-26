Holmes names Brad Carr new basketball coach - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Holmes names Brad Carr new basketball coach

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Brad Carr is the new head basketball coach at Holmes. (WXIX)
COVINGTON, KENTUCKY (FOX19) -

Brad Carr is the new head basketball coach at Holmes.

He’s the first Holmes graduate to serve as head coach of the Bulldogs.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” said Carr. “I am very humbled.”

Carr, a 1987 Holmes graduate, most recently served as the head basketball coach at Scott High School for 13 seasons. He’s currently the assistant principal at Holmes Middle School and replaces Mike Listerman, who retired this season.

“My goal is to get Holmes back to competing for ninth region and state titles,” said Carr.

Carr also worked as an assistant coach at Holmes and Simon Kenton before becoming the head coach at Scott.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

