Kasich seeks federal disaster relief after Ohio River floods

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) has asked President Donald Trump to declare an emergency in portions of the flood-damaged Ohio River valley so that communities can get financial assistance to repair critical infrastructure.
In a letter to the Republican president Monday, Kasich said last month's severe weather caused an estimated $44 million in damage to roads, bridges and public buildings. State highways saw another $20 million in damage.
Kasich, who issued a state emergency Feb. 24, told Trump extensive engineering and design work required before many projects can begin will mean prolonged road closures, extensive detours and dangerous travel conditions.
The request seeks federal funding for Adams, Athens, Belmont, Brown, Clermont, Columbiana, Gallia, Hamilton, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs (meggs), Monroe, Noble, Muskingum, Perry, Pike, Scioto, Vinton and Washington counties.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Cincinnati Reds on Monday unveiled new features at Great American Ball Park, including upgrades that span outside the ballpark gates.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Reds on Monday unveiled new features at Great American Ball Park, including upgrades that span outside the ballpark gates.Full Story >
The Hamilton County budget projection shows it faces a $28 million deficit because of state cuts, lower sales tax revenue, and investment income, according to the county administrator.Full Story >
The Hamilton County budget projection shows it faces a $28 million deficit because of state cuts, lower sales tax revenue, and investment income, according to the county administrator.Full Story >
Simply Money reports that Americans owe nearly $1.5 trillion in student loan debt, and many people are hampered down by monthly payments. Moreover, scammers are finding it easy to rip off people who owe lenders.Full Story >
Simply Money reports that Americans owe nearly $1.5 trillion in student loan debt, and many people are hampered down by monthly payments. Moreover, scammers are finding it easy to rip off people who owe lenders.Full Story >
Rain is on the way back to the FOX19 NOW viewing area, and there could be plenty of it.Full Story >
Rain is on the way back to the FOX19 NOW viewing area, and there could be plenty of it.Full Story >
Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich has asked President Donald Trump to declare an emergency in portions of the flood-damaged Ohio River valley so that communities can get financial assistance to repair critical infrastructure.Full Story >
Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich has asked President Donald Trump to declare an emergency in portions of the flood-damaged Ohio River valley so that communities can get financial assistance to repair critical infrastructure.Full Story >