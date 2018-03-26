Xavier's Chris Mack signs 7-year deal with Louisville

Xavier coach Chris Mack during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

University of Xavier men's head basketball coach is heading to the University of Louisville.

Chris Mack signed a seven-year contract with the Cardinals, sources told FOX19 NOW Tuesday afternoon. The deal comes after a week of rumors about Mack's future with the Musketeers.

Mack reportedly broke the news to his Xavier players Tuesday.

He is expected to be in Louisville for the official announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Mack, a Cincinnati native and 1992 Xavier University graduate, was a two-time team captain as a player at Xavier.

He has been the men’s head basketball coach for nine seasons and is the winningest coach in school history.

This past season, he led the Musketeers to their first outright conference championship and was named Big East coach of the year.

Mack, 48, was also selected as the 2010-11 Atlantic 10 Conference Coach of the Year. After the 2015-16 season, he was named national coach of the year by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association, Basketball Times, and CBS Sports.

The coach has previously drawn interest from University of Tennessee, Indiana University, Ohio State and University of California.

