Indiana investigating increase in hepatitis A cases

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - State and local health officials are investigating a recent surge in cases of hepatitis A in southern Indiana, including many linked to a large outbreak in Kentucky.
The Indiana State Department of Health said Monday that 17 cases of hepatitis A have been confirmed statewide in the past month, including 11 in Clark and Floyd counties. Since Jan. 1, it has confirmed 40 cases of the highly contagious liver infection statewide. Typically, fewer than 20 cases are confirmed each year in Indiana.
The agency says many of the southern Indiana cases have involved inmates in the Clark County Jail. However, an elementary school in Clark County and a restaurant in New Albany also are involved.
Hepatitis A is transmitted by consuming contaminated food or water and other means.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Cincinnati Reds on Monday unveiled new features at Great American Ball Park, including upgrades that span outside the ballpark gates.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Reds on Monday unveiled new features at Great American Ball Park, including upgrades that span outside the ballpark gates.Full Story >
The Hamilton County budget projection shows it faces a $28 million deficit because of state cuts, lower sales tax revenue, and investment income, according to the county administrator.Full Story >
The Hamilton County budget projection shows it faces a $28 million deficit because of state cuts, lower sales tax revenue, and investment income, according to the county administrator.Full Story >
Simply Money reports that Americans owe nearly $1.5 trillion in student loan debt, and many people are hampered down by monthly payments. Moreover, scammers are finding it easy to rip off people who owe lenders.Full Story >
Simply Money reports that Americans owe nearly $1.5 trillion in student loan debt, and many people are hampered down by monthly payments. Moreover, scammers are finding it easy to rip off people who owe lenders.Full Story >
Rain is on the way back to the FOX19 NOW viewing area, and there could be plenty of it.Full Story >
Rain is on the way back to the FOX19 NOW viewing area, and there could be plenty of it.Full Story >
Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich has asked President Donald Trump to declare an emergency in portions of the flood-damaged Ohio River valley so that communities can get financial assistance to repair critical infrastructure.Full Story >
Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich has asked President Donald Trump to declare an emergency in portions of the flood-damaged Ohio River valley so that communities can get financial assistance to repair critical infrastructure.Full Story >