Wandering whales spotted in coastal channel

SEAL BEACH, CA (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) – A pair of wandering gray whales have been spotted swimming in a channel on the West Coast.

Harbor Patrol is keeping a close eye on them out of concern they could get stuck in the shallow water.

The whales appeared to be making their way back to open water.

Officials from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said during this time of year whales are known to stay close to the shore when migrating with calves, keeping them safe from prey.

