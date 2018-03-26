Parents charged after 2 children found wandering alone

The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge is closed until at least June while the 151-year-old structure undergoes repairs from damage in a crash last week, state transportation officials announced Monday.Full Story >
Simply Money reports that Americans owe nearly $1.5 trillion in student loan debt, and many people are hampered down by monthly payments. Moreover, scammers are finding it easy to rip off people who owe lenders.Full Story >
Rain is on the way back to the FOX19 NOW viewing area, and there could be plenty of it.Full Story >
Hamilton County faces a $28 million budget deficit because of state cuts, lower sales tax revenue, and investment income, the county administrator said Monday.Full Story >
A proposed $1.27 million settlement has been announced with the family of an 18-year-old killed in an accident last year at the Ohio State Fair.Full Story >
