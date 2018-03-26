Will Hamilton County's budget deficit prompt a sales tax increase?

The Hamilton County budget projection shows it faces a $28 million deficit because of state cuts, lower sales tax revenue, and investment income, according to the county administrator.

“Well there’s no doubt that 2019 is going to be a much different year then we’ve seen since the height of the recession in terms of revenue reductions. We knew that again going into this year. We’re being very proactive about it,” said Hamilton County Commissioner Todd Portune.

According to a county administrator report, the deficit isn’t temporary. It shows the gap widening over the next five years. For the last two years, the county has been operating in the red. The gap could impact services to the court system, efforts to attract and retain business, and 911 emergency communications services.

“What’s causing the deficit is what’s going on with state and federal government,” said Portune.

Portune says funding made available to the county, reimbursements that were traditionally received, and allowed revenue has been reduced significantly on a state and federal level.

“Not to mention the fact that we collect a lot of money that goes to Columbus but never comes back. We’re the number one donor county -- not by choice but by edict from Columbus,” said Portune.

County Administrator Jeff Aluotto laid out some solutions that would fix the shortfall but suggested one in particular -- a quarter-cent sales tax increase that would start in in April of 2019.

“So, it would be a temporary quarter-cent increase. A new quarter-cent which would fall off and you would go back to the level that we’re at now when the Union Terminal tax falls off in 2020,” said Aluotto.

As a part of the next steps, public hearings on the budget are scheduled for April.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.